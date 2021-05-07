WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating what it is calling a 'suspicious incident' in North Kildonan.

On Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., a girl in her early teens was walking home from school in the area of Concordia Avenue and Molson Street. Police said she noticed a man in a used, grey-coloured truck drive by and wave, before making a U-turn and asking if she wanted a ride home.

When the girl declined, police said the driver got out of the truck, approached her, and grabbed her wrist. At that point, other students in the immediate area verbally intervened and the driver got back in his truck and drove away.

Police said the girl was not physically injured.

The driver is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair, and a brown moustache. Police said he has a chipped front tooth, and is tall and slim. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat.

Police said detectives in the Child Abuse Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.