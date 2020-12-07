WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg school is teaching students where their food comes from – with the help of some livestock.

Students at Leila North Community School are getting the opportunity to look after a flock of chicken.

"It's kind of one of those ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences, right? How often to you get to have chickens?" said Ashley Taylor, a food and nutrition teacher at the school.

Students in the program collect eggs from the chickens and they are also responsible for feeding them every day.

Taylor explained what the kids can learn from taking care of the chickens: "Emotional mental relationships. But they also get to look after a living creature and enjoy the eggs that they produce.”

"It has been really fun taking care of them," said Fran Chezck, who is a Grade 6 student.

Melissa Delaronde, the principal of Leila North Community School, said this provides students a unique learning experience.

"You can hold the chickens,” said Delaronde. “You know where they come from. You know what they produce. You know what they need. That transfers to so many other things in terms of learning. So really it is about rich, deep learning for our students."