Winnipeg police said a suspect has been identified in a pepper spray attack outside of Kelvin High School.

It happened Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., police said, when officers and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to an assault.

Police said five students were pepper sprayed and the concentration of the substance wasn’t known.

The students were decontaminated, no one needed to go to hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the person responsible was a male student who fled following the attack.

Police said he has been identified and there is no threat to students in the school, and parents have been notified. He is not yet in custody.

Police don’t yet know what prompted the attack.