Students recognize Orange Shirt Day by learning about its origins
A Winnipeg school marked Orange Shirt Day on Wednesday by learning, listening, and sharing.
“As a school, we thought it was important that our students not just start to learn but to move forward in their learning about our Indigenous peoples,” Susan Drysdale, Clifton School’s principal told CTV News.
Clifton School students learned about the origins of Orange Shirt Day, including the story of Phyllis Webstad and her shiny orange shirt.
“When she arrived at residential school, she was told she was not able to wear that shirt anymore and that made her feel very sad,” Drysdale told a group of Clifton students in the school’s gymnasium.
Students participated in a smudging ceremony and tied orange ribbons to the school’s chain link fence, all while recognizing and remembering residential school survivors.
“It’s really important that we have to do this,” Shauna Pinenteo, a 5th grade student, said. “We’re here to honour them.”
- With files from CTV’s Ken Gabel
