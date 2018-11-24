

CTV Winnipeg





A handful of high school students experienced something new when they spent the night in an emergency warming shelter.

Just a Warm Sleep lets young people experience what it’s like to be homeless first-hand.

“I just think it’s so important that young people get an opportunity to understand issues,” said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, executive director at 1JustCity.

"Homelessness isn't someone elses problem, it’s the whole community’s problem," she said.

On Friday night, the students were given a tour of Oak Table, one of four outreach sites supported by the 1JustCity organization.

Students learned some of the reasons why emergency shelters are needed.

They also tried their hands at plarning- or weaving recycled plastic bags into water-resistant sleeping mats and blankets.

This is the third year for Just a Warm Sleep in Winnipeg.