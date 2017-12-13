

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A new food forecast suggests Canadians can expect to pay more to eat out and to buy vegetables next year.

Food inflation is expected to rise between one and three per cent in 2018, or about 348-dollars for a family of four.

Canada's Food Price Report, crafted jointly for the first time by researchers at Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, indicates more than half of that increase will come as people eat more prepared meals and more often at restaurants.

The report released today says inclement weather will also mean the price of vegetables could go up between four and six per cent.

The Atlantic provinces and British Columbia will see above average price increases overall, while Ontario and Alberta are expected to see below average increases.

Prices are expected to remain stable in Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.