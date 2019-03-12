

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans could use a ‘report card’ website to evaluate personal care homes, according to policy researchers at the University of Manitoba.

“Decisions about choosing a personal care home are often made when families are under pressure and feeling very stressed,” said Malcolm Doupe, associate professor and lead author of a study from the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy, in a news release.

The study includes strategies the province could use to develop the online tool, recommending it be based on measurable medical indicators such as “the prevalence of bed sores, urinary tract infections, self-reported moderate to severe pain, inadequate oral care and untreated depression.”

The report card tool could also supply information on daily life at a care home, such as what time residents eat, what food options they have, and how laundry is done. Religious affiliations and recreational offerings should also be provided, along with data from surveys of residents and families. The study notes there are around 40 personal care homes in Winnipeg, all licensed by the province.

“An online report card is a decision-making tool that can help relieve stress by providing timely and critical information,” said Doupe.