Sturgeon Heights grabs a big win as part of Thursday night high school football action

    It was a busy slate of high school football games Thursday.

    In AAA action, the Tec Voc Hornets remained undefeated with a 38-0 win over the St. John's Tigers.

    Meanwhile, the Churchill Bulldogs evened up their record at 3-3 with a 20-9 victory against the St. Norbert Celtics.

    Switching to AAAA, the Vincent Massey Trojans had their way with the West Kildonan Wolverines 63-6, while the Kelvin Clippers laid a similar beat down on the Sisler Spartans 52-8.

    The Sturgeon Heights Huskies secured a 46-14 win over the Kildonan East Reivers. The Crocus Plains Plainsmen stayed close in the race for second place in their division with a 30-14 over Murdoch MacKay.

    The Steinbach Sabres kicked the offence into four-wheel drive with a commanding 62-20 win over the Garden City Gophers.

    The night was capped off with two big wins by the Grant Park Pirates and St. Paul's Crusaders.

    The Pirates beat the Maples Marauders 41-0, while the Crusaders were victorious over the Miles Mac Buckeyes 37-7.

    The week caps off with five games on Friday.

