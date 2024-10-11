Sturgeon Heights grabs a big win as part of Thursday night high school football action
It was a busy slate of high school football games Thursday.
In AAA action, the Tec Voc Hornets remained undefeated with a 38-0 win over the St. John's Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Churchill Bulldogs evened up their record at 3-3 with a 20-9 victory against the St. Norbert Celtics.
Switching to AAAA, the Vincent Massey Trojans had their way with the West Kildonan Wolverines 63-6, while the Kelvin Clippers laid a similar beat down on the Sisler Spartans 52-8.
The Sturgeon Heights Huskies secured a 46-14 win over the Kildonan East Reivers. The Crocus Plains Plainsmen stayed close in the race for second place in their division with a 30-14 over Murdoch MacKay.
The Steinbach Sabres kicked the offence into four-wheel drive with a commanding 62-20 win over the Garden City Gophers.
The night was capped off with two big wins by the Grant Park Pirates and St. Paul's Crusaders.
The Pirates beat the Maples Marauders 41-0, while the Crusaders were victorious over the Miles Mac Buckeyes 37-7.
The week caps off with five games on Friday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce
U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair told a federal inquiry Friday he had no knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
Regina
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
Riders' newest Plaza members, Durant and Shivers reflect on time spent in Sask.
Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will headline the 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour class and will be honoured with a special ceremony at halftime during Saturday’s matchup versus the BC Lions.
Regina football player wins NFL Canada Way to Play award
Sienna Berns, a 16-year-old defensive back for the Regina Victorias, has become the first female recipient of the NFL Canada Way to Play Award.
Saskatoon
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
Saskatoon firefighters forced to retreat due to intense heat of basement blaze
A basement fire in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood briefly had crews on their back foot on Thursday night, as the area became too hot to work inside.
Edmonton
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
Edmonton makes clean energy retrofit program permanent
A program providing financing for clean energy retrofits will open permanently to Edmontonians on Oct. 17.
Environmental group trying to turn Oil fans into leaf fans
Edmontonians are being asked to become leaf fans – not to be confused with Leafs fans, of course.
Calgary
Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
Palestinian woman who gave birth at a refugee camp recounts long journey to Calgary
After fleeing Gaza City last October, time was ticking before Ashjan AbuRabee had to give birth to her fourth child.
Toronto
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Pedestrian in hospital after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Ottawa
Temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge to close Tuesday to create access for marine traffic in Kingston, Ont.
The temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Montreal
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Atlantic
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
Homeless mayoral candidate pushes for voting access for those without permanent addresses
One of Halifax’s 16 mayoral candidates, Andrew Goodsell, is pushing for voting access for people experiencing homelessness, like him.
Vancouver
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
Record number of ballots cast on first day of advance voting in B.C. election
More than 170,000 British Columbians cast their ballots Thursday in the first day of advanced voting for the 2024 provincial election. The total set a record, beating the previous high by nearly 45,000 votes, according to Elections BC.
$1M lottery win caused 'quite the buzz' in grocery store, B.C. man says
The latest lottery winner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland says he caused "quite the buzz" at his local supermarket after learning of his good fortune.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing
Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.
B.C. Muslim Association calls for Conservative candidate’s removal over racist remarks
There are growing calls for the B.C. Conservative Party to remove a candidate over racist remarks he made about Muslims and Palestinians on social media years ago.
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
Barrie
Family of 6 loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Driver in 2019 dangerous driving crash offers apology as Crown seeks jail sentence
An Aurora man convicted of refusing to provide a breath sample and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in a crash five years ago offered an apology to the family during a sentencing hearing on Friday.
Kitchener
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall.
London
Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement, campus roadways reopened
Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
Mayor 'denounces hate' as debate around white lives matter sign intensifies
A controversial sign has temporarily moved to a neighbour’s lawn just outside of Goderich, but the message on it, ‘White Lives Matter,’ remains the same.