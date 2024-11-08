Sturmay thumps Carey 8-1 at Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open

NISKU, Alta. -

Edmonton's Selena Sturmay kept her playoff hopes afloat at the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open with an 8-1 win over Winnipeg's Chelsea Carey on Friday.

Sturmay finished the group stage at 2-2 after opening with two losses and remains in contention for a playoff spot, depending on the results of the final women's draw later Friday.

The top eight teams from the men's and women's competitions advance to the quarterfinals.

Sturmay broke the game open with steals of four in the third and three in the fourth to beat Carey, who is also at 2-2.

In other results, Italy's Stefania Constantini improved to 3-1 and qualified for the playoffs with a 7-4 win over Switzerland's Xenia Schwaller (1-3), who was eliminated.

South Korea's Team Eun-jung Kim (3-1) is also through to the quarterfinals after a 9-4 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., (2-2).

Sayaka Yoshimura (2-2) stayed alive with a 7-4 win over Momoha Tabata (0-4) in a matchup of Japanese clubs.

The final two men's draws were also scheduled for later Friday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are Saturday and the finals are Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.