WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Sturmay thumps Carey 8-1 at Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open

    Team Alberta skip Selena Sturmay watches her shot as they play Team Manitoba-Cameron in Page playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Team Alberta skip Selena Sturmay watches her shot as they play Team Manitoba-Cameron in Page playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    NISKU, Alta. -

    Edmonton's Selena Sturmay kept her playoff hopes afloat at the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open with an 8-1 win over Winnipeg's Chelsea Carey on Friday.

    Sturmay finished the group stage at 2-2 after opening with two losses and remains in contention for a playoff spot, depending on the results of the final women's draw later Friday.

    The top eight teams from the men's and women's competitions advance to the quarterfinals.

    Sturmay broke the game open with steals of four in the third and three in the fourth to beat Carey, who is also at 2-2.

    In other results, Italy's Stefania Constantini improved to 3-1 and qualified for the playoffs with a 7-4 win over Switzerland's Xenia Schwaller (1-3), who was eliminated.

    South Korea's Team Eun-jung Kim (3-1) is also through to the quarterfinals after a 9-4 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., (2-2).

    Sayaka Yoshimura (2-2) stayed alive with a 7-4 win over Momoha Tabata (0-4) in a matchup of Japanese clubs.

    The final two men's draws were also scheduled for later Friday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are Saturday and the finals are Sunday.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News