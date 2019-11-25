WINNIPEG – Monday marked the start of Manitoba Substance Use and Addictions Awareness week.

The aim of the week is to highlight issues and solutions to help address addiction and substance-use problems.

‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions will be held Monday to Thursday this week across the province.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to come down in person or join via web stream,” said Denisa Gavan-Koop of Addictions Foundation of Manitoba. “They can partake in frank conversations about substance use challenges, exchange knowledge, ask questions.”

A ‘Health and Resource Fair’ will cap off the week at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg.

The theme for this year’s awareness week is “Stigma Ends with Me.”

More information on the Lunch and Learn sessions is available on AFM’s website.