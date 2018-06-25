

CTV Winnipeg





An annual hockey camp led by the Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele had some special guests this year.

Two players, who survived the Humboldt Broncos crash in April, attended the third annual Mark Scheifele Hockey Camp over the weekend at the MTS Iceplex.

“KidSport reached out to them and they were happy to come and help. Both Matt (Gomercic) and Kaleb (Dahlgren) have been such an amazing help. You know they are such an inspiration to all of us, what they went through and their attitude toward life in general is amazing,” said Scheifele.

The hockey camp was open to kids ages five to 12. It offered skater and goalie training sessions.

Scheifele, as well as expert coaches from the Jets’ development team also gave instruction to the kids.