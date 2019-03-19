An investigation has been launched after a child in the care of Child and Family services died suddenly. The baby girl was taken from her mother just days after being born in Winnipeg.

Now the family is left with questions about what really happened, and if her death could have been prevented.

"My baby was good, she was happy," said the 21-year-old mother. She says her daughter was born on Nov. 6 at St. Boniface Hospital.

She was taken by Southeast Child and Family Services three days later and placed with a foster family. Monday, the child suddenly died while in care.

The mother says her baby should never have been seized in the first place, "I don't know why they didn't give me a chance."

A family friend says she is deeply troubled by the seizure. "They should know the consequences when you break a bond from a mother and child. I hope this will be a lesson."

The Winnipeg Police Service says it's investigating.

In a statement to CTV News, Families Minister Heather Stefanson writes:

"Our condolences go to the extended family, caregivers and those who were involved in this child's life. While we must respect the confidentiality of this child and their family, we share in their grief during this tragedy. We know the CFS agency and authority responsible for the child's care are gathering information to find the family the answers it needs."

CTV News has asked Southeast Child and Family Services for comment and will update this story when it responds.