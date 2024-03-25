Sum 41 to play Winnipeg show in final world tour

Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is slated to make a stop in Winnipeg on its final headlining world tour before breaking up.

The Grammy-nominated act announced a Canadian leg of its final world tour, with a stop scheduled for Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Jan. 20, 2025.

Tickets for the Canadian dates go on sale March 28 at 10 a.m. CST on the band's website.

The tour celebrates Friday’s release of the band’s final double album “Heaven :x: Hell”, and marks the band’s final tour after 27 years of making music together.

Previous legs were announced for the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany and more.

The band’s final show is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Toronto, near the band’s hometown of Ajax, Ont.