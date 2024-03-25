Sum 41 to play Winnipeg show in final world tour
Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is slated to make a stop in Winnipeg on its final headlining world tour before breaking up.
The Grammy-nominated act announced a Canadian leg of its final world tour, with a stop scheduled for Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Jan. 20, 2025.
Tickets for the Canadian dates go on sale March 28 at 10 a.m. CST on the band's website.
The tour celebrates Friday’s release of the band’s final double album “Heaven :x: Hell”, and marks the band’s final tour after 27 years of making music together.
Previous legs were announced for the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany and more.
The band’s final show is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Toronto, near the band’s hometown of Ajax, Ont.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opinion Haven't filed your taxes in a while? Here's where to start
Have you fallen behind on filing your tax returns? Whether you're behind one year or several, financial columnist Christopher Liew has some tips for those stressed out about where to start.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175M
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's more than US$454 million civil fraud judgment -- if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
How to talk to kids about a cancer diagnosis, according to experts
Talking to children about the cancer diagnosis of their parent or loved one is important, and while families may have an instinct to protect their child from the scary feelings that come with it – clear communication is helpful for kids, said Dr. Claudia Gold, a pediatrician and early relational health specialist in Massachusetts.
DEVELOPING UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its 1st demand to halt fighting
The United Nations Security Council has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
Who is ISIS-K, the group linked to the Moscow concert hall terror attack?
U.S. officials have tied the attack in Moscow to the Islamic State in Khorasan, or ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate that operates in central Asia. Here’s what we know about ISIS-K.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
RCMP investigation ongoing near Neudorf, Sask. people asked to avoid area
RCMP say an ongoing investigation near the community of Neudorf, Sask. is taking place and people in the area may notice an increased police presence.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Alberta company fined $85K for incident in Sask. that left worker seriously injured
An Alberta corral cleaning company was fined a total of $85,000 for an incident that led to a worker being seriously injured in southwestern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council to approve second phase of controversial freeway project
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
-
'Sharing economy': Saskatoon theatre artists looking to share resources
A joint project between the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) drama department and the City of Saskatoon is exploring new models to keep the local theatre scene thriving.
Edmonton
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
-
Edmonton man embarks on year-long quest to find best butter chicken in town
An Edmonton man is on a delicious mission to explore his culinary heritage.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its 1st demand to halt fighting
The United Nations Security Council has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Watch your step! Icy conditions in Calgary due to snowfall melt
Calgary saw more than 35 centimetres of snow during this most recent snow event.
-
Have you seen Chelsea? Missing woman last seen in February
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman missing for a month.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Court drops charges against Ontario police officers involved in fatal 2020 shooting of 18-month-old
Criminal charges laid against the three Ontario provincial police officers involved in the death of a one-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. three years ago were withdrawn during a Monday court appearance.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
-
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Average of 5 vehicles a day reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service Crime Map shows 463 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1. By comparison, police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
-
McKeen Metro closed until further notice following Glebe fire
The McKeen Metro grocery store on Bank Street in the Glebe remains closed from smoke damage caused by a fire at the pharmacy next door on Sunday morning.
-
Here's how many tickets Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued in January
The snow and cold temperatures did not slow down Ottawa motorists in January, as the city's photo radar cameras caught hundreds of speeding drivers.
Montreal
-
Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash
A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
-
What does it mean to be biracial in a multicultural country like Canada?
Paired with a feeling of non-belonging, biracial children often have to carve out their own identities, starting with what society tells them they are or are not.
-
4 men fined for excessive speeding within hours of each other: SQ
Quebec provincial police says it stopped four young men within a few hours of each other for excessive speeding and other traffic violations.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
3 people arrested for multiple firearm charges in Dartmouth, N.S.
Three people are facing several firearm charges after the Canada Border Services Agency found a portion of a firearm in a package shipped from China to Dartmouth, N.S.
Vancouver
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.
-
B.C. weather: Record highs, record low reported in the province
Seven temperature records were set in B.C. on Sunday, though not all of them were for new highs.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.
-
'Really sad': Locals describe effort to save beached killer whale on Vancouver Island
As the community mourns a mother killer whale that died after getting stranded on shore Saturday, an effort is underway to reunite her orphaned calf with its pod.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
-
Ont. Provincial Police looking for suspects who stole ATM near Sault Ste. Marie
Surveillance video of three suspects stealing an ATM from a store in Echo Bay near Sault Ste. Marie is being shared with the public as police ask for help identifying the people responsible.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Barrie
-
Driver accused of stunt driving will be walking for a while after car is towed away: OPP
Provincial police patrolling the roads said they nabbed a stunt driver Monday morning speeding more than 60 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.
-
Barrie police investigate alleged assault on taxi driver in city's downtown
Police in Barrie are investigating an alleged assault on a taxi driver in the city's downtown late last month.
-
Two brazen break-ins with suspect on the lam: OPP
Two alarms sounded just over half an hour apart early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.
-
No injuries after tractor trailer fire in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt in a tractor trailer fire at a property on Shantz Station Road.
-
Man allegedly attacked by strangers with bat outside home
Guelph police are investigating after a man reported he was beaten by two strangers outside his home.
London
-
One person injured, robbery investigation in east London
One person has been taken to hospital with what police describe as "serious injuries," as part of a robbery investigation. Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dundas Street near Arvilla Boulevard.
-
Weapons-related charges laid in Woodstock against Mississauga man
A loaded handgun has been seized as part of an investigation in Woodstock. On Friday, police started the investigation after getting information that a person was in possession of a firearm.
-
Helping hospital staff to be more compassionate and understanding
St. Joseph’s Health Care and London Health Sciences Centre have been using a federal investment to train staff on how to be more compassionate among other things.