Summer Bike Program could return to Winnipeg

The Enhanced Summer Bike Program could be returning in 2022.

The Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.

The bike program originally kicked off in April 2020 with four routes that saw open streets where vehicles weren't allowed drive.

The routes were open for pedestrians and cyclists as a way to promote physical distancing during the pandemic.

Another five routes were opened by June 2020 and by 2021, there were 17 streets part of the program.

The Public Service said that due to the popularity of the program over the last two years, it is recommending it continues for 2022, with 14 of the 17 routes.

It is being recommended that Assiniboine Avenue, Rose Lake Court and Wellington Avenue be removed from the current list of roads for a variety of reasons.

"The recommended program adapts to reflect local access concerns and reflect low traffic volumes present on many of these streets on any given day. Rather than limiting traffic to one block on all routes, the Public Service is recommending a blanket 30 km/h speed limit from May to November with additional traffic calming measures on weekends in May, June, September, and October and daily through July and August," the Public Service said in its recommendation.

The service also wants to see barricades that feature signage of route hours – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – at strategic locations.

The routes would be in operation from May to November.