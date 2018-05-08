

CTV Winnipeg





A summit was held to discuss how to improve safety in downtown Winnipeg, and policing and opioid deaths were top of mind.

The City of Winnipeg set aside $3.5 million through a hotel tax to create a safer downtown. On Monday businesses, police and not-for-profits met to discuss what an effective strategy might look like.

“Our summit today is to help inform the mayor what it is the business community can do based on some of the best practices,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

Ryan Ayliffe, a superintendent with the Calgary Police Service, pointed out that the two cities face similar difficulties.

“I saw this morning the chief said you have 40 related opioid deaths. In Calgary, we had over 270 last year. We had 36 in January this year,” he said.

Although Winnipeg Police already patrol downtown, area Biz programs are already adding more patrols thanks to extra funding.

Paul Pantel, who has a hot dog stand at Portage and Carlton, says police are the most effective resource in protecting his business.

“I want to see more patrol, so I don’t have to say ’Listen, you can’t drink here.’”

Winnipeg Police statistics show between 2015 and 2016 the rate of violent and property crimes increased along Portage Avenue downtown. In the three years before that, there was a drop in violent crimes, but a hike in property crimes in 2014 to 2015.

Grande said that he’s heard from local architects about place-making, lighting and activating downtown.

- With files from Sarah Plowman