Summit to tackle meth crisis taking place in Winnipeg
A bag of methamphetamine is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:32PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:04PM CST
The MP for Winnipeg Centre is holding a summit to address a crisis in meth abuse Wednesday.
Robert-Falcon Ouellette is acting as moderator to a discussion involving representatives from CFS, police, the Bear Clan, the Main Street Project and a number of other community and developmental organizations.
Attendees will discuss meth as it relates to safety, health and education.
More to come…