

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is inviting cyclists to hit four routes set up for reduced vehicle traffic starting this weekend.

The bike routes are in effect seasonally on Sundays and holidays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on:

Lyndale Drive between Cromwell and Gauvin Streets

Scotia Street between Anderson and Armstrong Avenues

Wellington Crescent between Academy Road and Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue between Maryland Street and Raglan Road

On Sundays and holidays motor vehicle traffic is restricted to driving no further than a single block on those routes, and signs will be posted on all approach roadways.

Violations could result in a fine.

The city reminds cyclists the roads are not fully closed and advises them to ride with caution while following the rules of the road.

Pedestrians are asked to stay off roads.