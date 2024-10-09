'Super nice guy': Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter stops by Winnipeg salon for haircut

Boy band legend Nick Carter made a stop at a local salon on Tuesday to get his hair performance ready.

Carter, who was in Winnipeg for a show at the Burton Cummings Theatre, opted for a haircut at The Loft Salon, located on Fort Street.

“I would say it was a case of being at the right place at the right time,” said Laycee Delorme, the hairstylist who did the Backstreet Boy’s hair.

“It just so happened that I had an opening in my schedule, and I cut Nick Carter’s hair.”

Delorme said Carter came into the salon under his bodyguard’s name.

She said they had a nice conversation while she cut his hair, adding that he then asked her to come to the Burton Cummings Theatre to colour his hair.

“[It] was very fitting because that’s what I specialize in,” she said.

Laycee Delorme posted for a photo with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys before his concert in Winnipeg on Oct. 8, 2024. (Kevin Vogel)

“Then I went [to the theatre], did his hair, styled it again, and everything for the show that evening.”

Delorme said the 10-year-old version of herself was “fangirling on the inside,” noting that it was an amazing moment for her career.

She added that he was nice to everyone at the salon and was willing to take pictures with whoever wanted.

“I had a really good time doing it,” she said.

“He’s a super, super nice guy. Very personable, very relaxed. A lot more soft-spoken than I thought he would be. Definitely very humble.”

Delorme noted Carter loved the haircut and colour.

“I was really, really relieved to know that he was happy and that he trusted me to do it.”

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg on Oct. 8, 2024. (Laycee Delorme)