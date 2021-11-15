Support staff in Winnipeg School Division vote in favour of strike
Support staff in the Winnipeg School Division have voted in favour of striking amid wage negotiations.
In an update on Monday, Carla Paul, president of the Winnipeg Association of Non-Teaching Employees (W.A.N.T.E.), said 999 members voted in favour of the strike while 42 voted against it.
"The W.A.N.T.E. Collective Bargaining Committee now has a strong mandate from the membership to proceed with a strike action," Paul said in the update.
No information regarding a strike date was released.
W.A.N.T.E. represents around 1,700 support staff in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD), including educational assistants, library technicians, interpreters, and a number of other staff positions.
The vote comes after W.A.N.T.E. rejected a proposal from the division in October. The association said at the time if a "more respectful proposal" was not submitted, it would be asking the membership for a job action mandate.
A WSD spokesperson told CTV News the division does not comment on active negotiations.
CTV News has reached out to W.A.N.T.E. for comment.
