Supreme Court hearing in Winnipeg underway Wednesday morning
The high court is holding two hearings while in Winnipeg on Wednesday and Thursday. In this file image, The Manitoba Law Court building is pictured in Winnipeg, on Aug. 18, 2014. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:39AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:49AM CST
The Supreme Court of Canada is holding its first ever sitting outside of Ottawa in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.
The high court is holding two hearings while in Winnipeg on Wednesday and Thursday.
The first is a criminal appeal in connection with a Manitoba sexual interference case being heard because of how long the trial took. The second is a British Columbia civil case over French language rights.
The first hearing Wednesday began at 9:30 a.m. and is being live-streamed on the Supreme Court of Canada’s website.
CTV News Winnipeg has a reporter at the hearing and will update this story throughout the day…
-With a file from CTV's Josh Crabb