The Supreme Court of Canada is holding its first ever sitting outside of Ottawa in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The high court is holding two hearings while in Winnipeg on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first is a criminal appeal in connection with a Manitoba sexual interference case being heard because of how long the trial took. The second is a British Columbia civil case over French language rights.

The first hearing Wednesday began at 9:30 a.m. and is being live-streamed on the Supreme Court of Canada’s website.

High court history being made this morning in Winnipeg. The Supreme Court of Canada is about to hold its first ever hearing outside Ottawa here in Winnipeg. The courtroom is beginning to fill up as the hearing will start in five minutes. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/6gNhyYyTwm — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) September 25, 2019

CTV News Winnipeg has a reporter at the hearing and will update this story throughout the day…

-With a file from CTV's Josh Crabb