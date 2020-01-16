WINNIPEG -- Several surgeries are being postponed at the Children’s Hospital in order to make sure the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit has the capacity to cope with a surge in respiratory cases, including those related to influenza.

The postponement was announced by Shared Health, which said the procedures being postponed are non-emergent and elective surgeries.

“Since mid-December, HSC Children’s has admitted 120 children and babies with lab-confirmed cases of respiratory infections and other influenza-like illnesses including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza A and influenza B," said Nicole Sneath, director of child health at HSC Winnipeg, in a news release.

Sneath added while the capacity for the intensive care unit and other parts of the hospital has been increased, the "sustained nature" is making the hospital look at all options to make sure it has the ability to treat the sickest kids.

There are several surgeries that won't be impacted, including emergency and urgent procedures, day surgeries and cancer cases.

Surgeons are expected to review each procedure on a case-by-case basis to figure out which surgeries can be postponed.

It's expected fewer than five surgeries will be affected per week and if a surgery is postponed, the hope is to rebook them within four to eight weeks. All families will also be contacted directly.

Sneath said more than 6,500 kids have gone to the emergency depart at the Children's Hospital since mid-December, noting this is a significant increase compared to the same time the year before.

The increase has seen the intensive care unit go from nine to 16 beds and more spaces have been opened in the Special Care Unit to deal with the transfer of stable pediatric intensive care patients.

This isn't the only time a Winnipeg hospital has postponed non-urgent surgeries recently.

St. Boniface also made more room by postponing or rescheduling elective or non-urgent procedures. Between Monday and Wednesday, 28 surgeries were postponed and another seven were rescheduled to happen at either Pan Am Clinic or Victoria Hospital.

The city has been hit by three strains of viral respiratory illness -- influenza A and B and RSV.

A medical officer of health told CTV News so far two deaths that were lab-confirmed to be related to the flu have been reported this season, noting there was a two-week lag in the reporting process.

CTV News has reported on two Manitobans -- a 24-year-old woman from Morden and a Grade 12 student from Winnipeg -- who were sick with the flu prior their deaths.