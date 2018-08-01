The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said Wednesday surgeries were underway when an operating room air exchange malfunctioned at St. Boniface Hospital.

As a result, health authority officials tell CTV News there is a small infection risk to these patients who were notified about what happened and are being monitored as a precaution.

Repairs are expected to be done by Friday but in the meantime 16 surgeries were moved to other facilities and 12 procedures are being rescheduled.

The malfunction affects 9 of the 14 surgical suites at St. Boniface and the remaining 5 will continue to be used for emergency surgeries.

Staff have also been shifted to other facilities for continuance of care.

The WRHA says anyone with questions can contact their surgeon or physician’s office directly.