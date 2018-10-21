A Winnipeg man who helped stop two suspects from kicking a homeless man at a Portage Avenue bus stop has received a surprise gift to recognize his bravery and kindness.

Pay It Forward Winnipeg – a network that helps connect good deeds to those in need – gave Doug Thomas two tickets to a John Mellencamp concert following the assault Oct. 13.

The online group said Sunday a stranger to Thomas named Roland Flaig offered up two tickets to a John Mellencamp concert. After the group posted about them being up for grabs, another stranger, Meg Ludlow nominated Thomas.

“Overwhelming emotions and then when they contacted me, I was crying. It’s hard to contain it,” said Thomas.

“Turns out he’s a big Mellencamp fan and is very excited about the show,” Pay It Forward Winnipeg told CTV News.

Pay It Forward Winnipeg said Thomas was chosen out of 40 entries.

“I’m grateful. I’m really appreciative. And I haven’t lost hope in humanity at all,” said Thomas. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Thomas plans to try and track down the homeless man he helped to accompany him to the show, but if he can’t or he doesn’t want to go, he said he will take his brother.

‘A long process’ Thomas recovering after eye damaged

“I’m doing well. I’m recovering a little bit more every day, every day I feel a bit better,” said Thomas.

He said he’s no stranger to trauma and is recognizing he’s showing signs of post-traumatic stress.

“Having a hard time coping with some things, breaking down crying,” he said.

Thomas said the vision in his left eye is impaired and it will be another 10 months before doctors can take the tubes out of his tear duct.

No arrests: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News no arrests have been made in the case.

Thomas said he has been contacted by someone who claimed partial responsibility, and that person expressed remorse.

He said he accepted the person's apology and asked him to turn himself into the police.