A city report has found the use of surveillance cameras helps stop the illegal dumping of waste.

The report examined the results of a two-year pilot program beginning in 2016, which used cameras to help identify illegal dumping.

The $54,000 program found the cameras, combined with awareness and enforcement, were successful in curbing dumping.

One location in a Riverbend neighbourhood had a lot of garbage in 2016, but within a year of the cameras being installed there were no new incidents.

The report said that one spot in a Dufferin neighbourhood had issues with bulky waste, such as furniture. But since the installation of a camera, dumping occured on a smaller scale.

In one Mynarski neighbourhood, between April 2014 and 2016, 10 incidents of illegal dumping were investigated. Since the cameras were installed it’s been reduced to two investigations.

According to the report, though the project produced high-quality photos, there were several technical breakdowns and reliability was an issue during the cold weather.

The city is looking at studying the program for a potential extension.