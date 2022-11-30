Survey finds health and wellbeing benefits a key factor when Canadians choose an employer
A monthly survey putting the mental health of Canadian workers under the microscope found health and well-being, flexibility and type of work are the most important benefits when choosing an employer.
The Monthly Health Index released by LifeWorks collected data through an online survey of 3,000 people living in Canada who are employed or were employed in the last six months. Participants were chosen to be representative of the age, gender, industry and geographic distribution in Canada.
Results from October 2022 show that Canadian workers were experiencing increased strain, with a mental health score of 64.9, which was a slight decline from the previous month.
It also found 32 per cent of Canadians have a mental health risk.
Another key takeaway – benefits and services offered for health and well-being are the principal factors, aside from compensation, when choosing an employer.
Additionally, the survey found Canadians who care about their work and try to exceed expectations have higher mental health scores. Conversely, those who do not care about their work have a mental health score more than eight points below the national average.
The data also showed that mental health, productivity and performance are linked to the humanity observed in the worker’s managers.
Full results and findings of the Mental Health Index can be found on LifeWorks' website.
