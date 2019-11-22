WINNIPEG -- Police said the suspect shot by a police officer Thursday evening at a 7-Eleven in Winnipeg’s West End was a youth, who is currently in hospital in critical but stable condition.

It happened after police got multiple calls about a robbery at the store at the corner of Ellice Avenue and Arlington Street at around 5:35 p.m.

Police said the first officer at the scene found a suspect at the store’s entrance, who exited and moved towards the officer before he was shot.

A video of the incident quickly spread on social media. Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver couldn’t confirm for sure if the weapon the suspect had was a machete, but said that’s what it looked like.

He also couldn’t say if the suspect had been locked in the store prior to leaving.

“I can again confirm what I saw in the video, my understanding was that there was some hindrance in him getting out, but I can’t give you details in terms of what 7-Eleven’s policy was or specifically the background there, because again, it will part of an ongoing investigation,” said Carver.

In the video, which appears to have been taken by someone driving by the scene, yelling can be heard.

“Don’t move, drop the knife,” a voice says, as several shots were fired.

Police said the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba is investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger