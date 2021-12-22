Suspect arrested in Calgary in connection with Magnus Avenue homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree murder in a May 2021 stabbing.

On May 25 at 6:00 a.m., officers found Stuart Fritzley, 35, with serious injuries in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue. Fritzley later died in hospital from his injuries.

On Monday, homicide investigators travelled to Alberta and arrested a man at the Calgary Remand Centre. Police said he was in custody for unrelated offences. Police transported the suspect back to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Police charged 27-year-old Thomas Alexander Anderson of Winnipeg with second-degree murder.

Police said Anderson and Fritzley knew each other, and that they were together on Magnus Avenue when Fritzley was stabbed.

Anderson remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police are still searching for a woman in her early to mid-20s who may have vital information about Fritzley’s death.

Police said they believe the woman was in the area of Manitoba Avenue between Sinclair Street and Arlington Street when Fritzley was killed. She was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the woman, or who may have information, to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police are looking for this woman who may have information on a Magnus Avenue homicide. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)Police are looking for this woman who may have information on a Magnus Avenue homicide. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)