Police in Jamaica say they have made an arrest in connection with the murder of an couple from Winnipeg.

Eighty-one-year old Melbourne Flake, and his 70 year old wife Etta were found dead in their Jamaican vacation home on Tuesday, January 9.

Melbourne Flake, a carpenter with 17 Wing for 38 years, moved to Winnipeg from Jamaica with his wife Etta in the 1960’s. The couple had five children, and numerous grandchildren.

Earlier, Police say construction workers had made attempts to contact the couple on two separate days, but were not successful. When they later went inside the house they found the couple motionless, with their hands and feet bound.

READ MORE: Daughter of couple killed in Jamaica 'enouraged' by leads, concerned police may be 'stretched'

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, officers from the St. Thomas Police arrested a suspect. He is being held in Seaforth district, St. Thomas.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect pending further investigation.