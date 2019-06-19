

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man arrested in a stolen truck on June 12 has been linked to a number of crimes from the same week.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested while parked in the 800 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Police said he’s been linked to several other crimes including:

- On June 9, two vehicles were broken into in the 800 block of St. James;

- On June 10, a precious metals business in the 700 block of Wall Street was broken into, and $4,400 worth of sterling silver items were taken;

- On June a home in the 400 block of Craig Street was broken into;

- On June 11, a vehicle in the 2000 block of Wellington Avenue was broken into.

The man faces 14 charges of break and enter commit theft and three charges of theft under $5000. He’s in custody.

The property crimes section is investigating.