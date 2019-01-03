

CTV Winnipeg





Police believe an influx of 911 calls on Tuesday, that began with a claim a family had been sexually assaulted, may be connected to meth use.

A Winnipeg man has since been charged, police said, as the 79 calls made over 4.5 hours turned out to be false.

Police said the first call, which was a report of a sexual assault against a family in the Burrows-Keewatin area, came in at around 11:10 p.m. But the family, who met with responding officers, said they hadn’t called and everything was fine.

Police said many of the subsequent calls claimed someone was in trouble and used false names and addresses, and that call takers spent an estimated two hours on the line assessing the calls and additional time tracing the calls and connecting to other resources.

The suspect was arrested from a residence in the first 100 block of Boyle Street around 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, police said, and it is believed he was high on methamphetamine.

Joseph Paul Peters, 23, has been charged with public mischief.