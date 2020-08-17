WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after two people were bit by a police canine unit while allegedly running away from officers – which left one of them requiring surgery.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said the injury happened on Aug. 13, 2020, on the Sandy Bay First Nation, when RCMP officers were arresting several individuals.

The IIU said two suspects tried to run away, and a police service dog was used to apprehend them. During the arrest, the two suspects were bit by the dog and were taken to Portage Hospital for treatment, the IIU said, adding one of the suspects required surgery because of the bite.

The IIU said burns, cuts, or lacerations that require people to be taken to hospital on an in-patient basis is a serious injury which it is mandated to investigate.

It is asking any witnesses of the arrest, or anyone who may have information or video footage that may help investigators, to call 1-844-667-6060 toll-free.

The IIU said the investigation is ongoing and will not be providing more details at this time.