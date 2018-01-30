

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing thirteen charges after two convenience store employees were assaulted and a tow truck was carjacked over the weekend.

The report from the Winnipeg Police Service said a suspect went into a convenience store in the 900 block of Archibald Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said the suspect seemed disorientated, went behind the counter and assaulted the two employees.

Officers said he tried to pull an employee into a washroom but after he was unsuccessful, he locked himself inside and armed himself with a metal rod. One employee suffered minor injuries.

The suspect left the washroom, armed with the metal rod and walked out of the store and into the parking lot. Police said he broke the window of a parked vehicle and threw the metal rod at a passing vehicle on Archibald Street. WPS said he then walked to the middle of the street where he entered the passenger side of a southbound tow truck and allegedly threatened to shoot the driver.

The tow truck driver was able to flee the moving the vehicle, when he suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

The suspect was eventually tracked down by officers on Highway 1 east of Lagimodiere Boulevard and taken into custody.

Charles Raymond Holke, 40, from Winnipeg faces a slew of charges, including assault, two counts of robbery and forcible confinement.