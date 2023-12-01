Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting

A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Winnipeg.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service announced that Jamie Randy Felix, a 32-year-old from Winnipeg was arrested at a home on Fernwood Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The arrest comes following a shooting on Sunday in the 100 block of Langside Street. Two people – a man and a woman – were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier in the week, police confirmed that two of the other victims have since died. A 55-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the deceased are sisters Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34, and Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, as well as Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavallee, 41.

Felix has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Felix, who was on a court release at the time of the shooting, is in custody.

“This has been a stressful time for not only the Winnipeg Police Service, but the entire city and beyond,” said Insp. Jennifer McKinnon of the major crimes division at a news conference on Friday.

“It’s times like this when we need to really come together as a community to lend support to one another. We can’t do this alone.”

Police said they do not have any other suspects at this time, and that it’s too early to say whether the suspect and victims were known to each other.

Anyone with information or video footage that could help investigators is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

“To solve these types of events we need the community’s support,” said Sgt. Wade McDonald with the homicide unit.

“We’re very much welcoming speaking to our investigators, contacting us. It’s very, very helpful.”

McDonald said moving forward police will be executing a number of search warrants and continuing to interview those involved in the investigation.