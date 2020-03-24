WINNIPEG -- A Windsor, Ont., man has been charged after he handed Manitoba RCMP his driver’s licence – and then fled the scene.

On Sunday around 8:20 a.m., an officer in Portage la Prairie, Man., noticed a car parked on the side of Highway 1, near Road 18 West, with a man sleeping in the backseat, according to RCMP.

The car wasn’t registered so the cop woke the man up and questioned him. Police said the man gave over his licence, and the officer went back to his car to verify the ID.

When the officer came back, Mounties said the man was sitting in the front seat with the car running. The officer began to question him, when he drove away.

A message was then sent out to police in the area to be on the lookout, with several officers trying to stop the car on Highway 1, but the suspect continued to flee.

Later in the day, members of the Ontario Provincial Police apprehended the suspect about 150 km from the Manitoba border, near Vermillion Bay, Ont.

Mohamad Ibrahim, 27, has been charged with two counts of flight from police and was issued over $1900 in Highway Traffic Act fines.

He was scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Police continue to investigate.