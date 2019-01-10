

Renée Rodgers, CTV Winnipeg





A suspect was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following a chase that took police across Winnipeg and saw an officer hit by a train.

Around 8:35 p.m. police went to the area of McLeod Avenue and Raleigh Street to follow up on a report of an assault with a weapon.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, and police chased them, but eventually had to stop as they were driving at what police described as a reckless speed.

Other officers then spotted the vehicle at Panet Road and Nairn Avenue and blocked the suspects using a containment block, but the suspects allegedly rammed through it. At this point officers said they fired their guns to stop “the threat of bodily harm/death to them and other police officers,” but it didn't stop the chase.

Police followed the suspects' car to the area of Marion Street and Archibald Street, where the suspects left the road and started driving along railway tracks.

Eventually, police apprehended a female and two males along the railway lines and brought them into custody. During this arrest, a member of the Winnipeg police was hit by a train. He was then treated at the hospital and released.

A 23-year-old man was hurt in the shooting and was taken to hospital, treated then taken back into custody.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Unit, is investigating.