Suspect in attempted break and enter found to be possession of axe, brass knuckles: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service arrested a suspect in an attempted break and enter at a Brandon home on Saturday who was also found to be in possession of multiple weapons.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, the resident of a home in the 500 block of 3rd Street reported that a woman was attempting to kick in his doors and windows. When officers got to the scene, they found the suspect with an axe she allegedly used to damage the door.

Police arrested the suspect, who was also found to be in possession of brass knuckles and a small amount of methamphetamine.

A 40-year-old Brandon woman was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday on charges of attempted break and enter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.