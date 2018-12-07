

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said that the suspect responsible for a bear spray attack at Kelvin High School turned himself in at 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was arrested on multiple charges of assault with a weapon and a single charge of possession of a weapon.

It happened Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., when police said an argument broke out between a group of students. Police said five were sprayed in the faces with the bear spray, and when emergency responders arrived they were decontaminated. No one needed to go to hospital, police said.

Police allege the male student responsible initially fled following the attack, leaving behind the can of bear spray.

After turning himself in, he was released on a promise to appear.