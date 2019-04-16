

CTV Winnipeg





A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has turned himself in following an investigation into child pornography being uploaded to social media sites.

The investigation began in late February when a social media provider alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States, who then brought it to the attention of the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa, as well as the Winnipeg Police Service.

On April 8, officers with the police internet child exploitation unit and the tactical support team seized a number of electronic devices after they searched an apartment suite in the 600 block of Panet Road.

Police allege child sexual abuse images were found on these devices.

On April 15, the suspect turned himself in at police headquarters.

Wade Arthur Herbert, 56, has been charged with possession of child pornography and is in custody.

Tips regarding online sexual exploitation of children can be made at https://www.cybertip.ca/.