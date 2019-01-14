

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with an attack last October that left a 56-year-old-man with life-altering injuries from a hammer.

It happened early on the morning of Oct.10, said the Winnipeg Police Service, when officers were called to the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The man was found to be seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Investigators believe he was hit several times with the hammer by a suspect they couldn’t immediately locate. An arrest warrant was issued.

On Friday police found the suspect near the area of Magnus Avenue and Aikins Street, alleging he had stolen two bottles of soda from a store nearby.

Winnipeg resident Justin Emile Pelletier, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, theft under and fail to comply with probation order.

He is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, police said.