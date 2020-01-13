WINNIPEG -- A man who was arrested following a high-speed car chase in Brandon, Man., on Sunday was previously convicted in two other incidents involving police pursuits.

Around 3 a.m., an officer with the Brandon Police Service saw a 2015 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driving in the 300 block of 15th Street. Police say the truck didn’t have a licence plate, had a towel covering a broken passenger window, and matched the description of a truck stolen in Carberry, Man., on Dec. 7.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop at 24th Street and Victoria Avenue, but the driver wouldn’t stop, running a stop sign and red light, according to police.

The suspect left the city on Highway 1 toward Kemnay, Man., and continued to drive westbound, reaching speeds of 165 km/h, officers allege.

Police say they continued to chase after the truck, because there was no other traffic at the time.

According to officers the suspect eventually left the highway, driving south on secondary roads, and then westbound toward Alexander, Man.

The chase ended when the truck drove on railway tracks and the tires deflated.

A 30-year-old man from Rapid City, Man., was arrested. Police say he is currently on probation following convictions in two previous incidents involving high-speed police pursuits.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, flight from police, resist arrest and breach of probation. He was taken to the Brandon Correctional Centre and was scheduled for a bail hearing on Jan. 12.

The truck’s passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Erickson, Man., was arrested for possession of stolen property. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2nd.

None of the charges have been tested in court.