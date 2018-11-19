

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police believe a man arrested in connection with an armed home invasion is also behind a trio of commercial robberies.

The home invasion happened Sunday at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Stella Avenue, when three men with weapons forced their way into a residence.

Police said a man with a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and his face covered, another with a machete and a third with his face covered demanded a 14-year-old girl let them into a nearby suite.

That’s where police said the suspects ordered five adults on the ground and demanded they give up property. The suspect carrying a gun reportedly found two other people sleeping upstairs and demanded they give up cash before bagging video games.

The suspects were arrested at the scene, police said, and the gun and machete seized.

Investigators believe one of the suspects was also behind a theft at a business on Nov. 15 and two convenience store robberies on Nov. 16.

Julian Russell Hawk, 40, is charged with five counts of robbery, kidnapping and other offences.

John Peter Roulette-Linklater, 25, is charged with two counts of robbery, kidnapping and other offenses.

Terrance Ryan Asham, 25, is charged with two counts of robbery, kidnapping and other offences, including pointing a firearm.

All three suspects are in custody.