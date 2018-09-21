

The Canadian Press





A Winnipeg woman accused of involvement in mailbox thefts is facing new charges after an unsuccessful bid to play couch potato during a police raid.

City police and the RCMP swept into a home in nearby Oakbank last night, looking for two people suspected of pilfering mailboxes in Selkirk and outlying areas.

Police say officers found a sawed-off shotgun wrapped in Hells Angels support clothing, then discovered the woman hiding in the hollowed-out back of a loveseat.

A man found at a different location was also arrested.

The pair are facing numerous weapons offences, as well as for failing to show up in court earlier this year on mail fraud charges.