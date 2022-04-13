Suspect in Portage la Prairie homicide spotted in Winnipeg

RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.

Trevis Mcleod, 50, of Portage la Prairie, is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson following a fire on Sunday in Portage la Prairie.

Three bodies were found in a fire-damaged duplex on 7th Street SE on the eastern edge of the community.

On Thursday, RCMP said the deceased were Mcleod’s 32-year-old wife, six-year-old daughter, and three-year-old son.

Investigators said they sustained injuries not associated to the fire and determined their deaths were the result of homicide.

According to court documents, Mcleod was charged with assault Sunday – the same day as the fire – and was released from custody the same day on conditions he resides at an address in Portage, stay away from five people named in his release order and not own or possess any weapons.

Police continue to search for McLeod and said he was spotted in several places in Winnipeg.

RCMP said he was seen on Magnus Avenue in the afternoon on April 11 and then on April 12 he was seen in the St. Boniface area around 1:30 a.m. and then at the Millennium Library and the downtown skywalk around 2:20 p.m. RCMP said he was last wearing glass, a dark-coloured ball cap, a black coat, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black bag.

Investigators don't believe he has a vehicle.

The public is being reminded to not approach him as he is considered dangerous and if he is seen, people are told to call 911 right away.

"Everyone living or working in downtown Winnipeg needs to be aware that Trevis may be in the area. No one should hesitate to call 911 if he is seen. RCMP and Winnipeg Police officers are actively patrolling and will respond immediately," RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said it is still possible that McLeod may return to the Portage la Prairie area.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE SCHOOL DIVISION HELPING STUDENTS AFFECTED

The Portage la Prairie School Division confirmed Wednesday the six-year-old was a student in the school system, and the division is working to help staff and students cope with the tragedy.

“Over the past weekend there was a tragic event in Portage la Prairie that claimed the life of a PLPSD (Portage la Prairie School Division) child, her little brother and mother,” said Todd Cuddington, the division’s superintendent, in an email to CTV News Winnipeg. “The school division has initiated grief support for students and staff at the school where she attended. We are all terribly saddened by this senseless loss.”

“Out of respect for the family we will not be making any further comment.”