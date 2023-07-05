Suspect in possible kidnapping taken into custody: police

The suspect in a possible kidnapping in Sherridon, Man., on Tuesday has been taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP announced the suspect was found in Sherridon after being at large. He remains in custody.

This news comes after police received a report about the potential abduction just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Later in the day, RCMP announced the victim was found safe near Cold Lake, Man. She was not physically hurt.

In an earlier news release, police said the suspect may have had a gun.

Charges are pending at this time.