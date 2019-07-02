

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police allege a suspect in the stabbing of a woman made an escape that saw him drive head-on into highway traffic and crash into a semi-truck, before darting under another that was passing by.

It happened Saturday night, after police were called at around 10:10 p.m. to a stabbing in the Sturgeon Creek area, in the 100 block of Greenway Crescent.

Officers found a seriously hurt woman, who was taken to hospital in critical condition with upper body injuries.

But it was RCMP officers who made the arrest, after police said the suspect escaped in a vehicle stolen from the victim.

Police allege the suspect used it to veer into oncoming traffic on Highway 1, where he crashed into a semi before getting out of the vehicle and jumping under a different semi-truck.

RCMP took the suspect into custody in the 4100 block of Portage Avenue.

Winnipeg resident Naresh Ramnanan, 53, is charged with several offences, including attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.