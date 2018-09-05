

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a chase through a construction site.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday around 1:40 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in the Chalmers Avenue and Watt Street area. Police attempted to stop the driver, but he drove over a boulevard and sped away.

Shortly after that, officers noticed the same vehicle travelling south on Lagimodiere Boulevard near the Perimeter Highway.

Police said when the driver saw them, he abruptly turned eastbound, crossing all lanes and into a construction site. Officers followed the vehicle through it and onto the Perimeter. According to police, the driver then made a U-turn on the highway and went back through the construction site over an unfinished overpass.

Eventually, the driver crashed into a ditch near McPhillips Street. He was then taken into custody.

Police said a backpack was found in the vehicle containing identification and several prescription pads stolen from various locations in Winnipeg and Brandon.

The vehicle was reported stolen to Selkirk RCMP on Sept. 3, 2018.

Joseph Louis Savino, 32, has been charged with eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and resist peace officer.

Police said a Canada-wide warrant for ‘suspension of statutory release’ was executed at the time of arrest. He’s been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.