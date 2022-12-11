Suspect pulls gun on police: WPS

A Winnipeg man faces weapons and drug-related charges after allegedly pulling a gun on police Friday night.

Winnipeg police say it happened around 8:15 p.m., when they responded to reports of a man armed with a handgun at a business in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Officers found the suspect, who immediately tried to run away. Police caught him, but he became combative and pulled out a handgun.

Officers were able to wrestle it away from him and place him under arrest. A woman known to the suspect physically tried to stop them and was also arrested.

One officer was injured during the incident and was treated in hospital.

Police seized a Springfield Armory .45 calibre handgun with a magazine containing one round, seven grams of cocaine, and approximately $1500 in cash.

A 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman face numerous charges, which have yet to be proven in court.