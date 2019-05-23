

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a male, who was being pursued by police, got into a collision that resulted in a collapsed lung on Thursday.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Winnipeg police were called to a robbery at a beer vendor on McPhillips Street where the vehicle was stolen. Less than two hours later, police spotted the car near Anderson Avenue and Power Street and began a pursuit.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the stolen car tried to turn onto the exit ramp for southbound Main Street, but it lost control between the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway and southbound lanes of Main Street. The driver tried to get away, but after a short foot chase, was taken into custody.

The driver was taken to the Health Sciences Centre with a broken rib and collapsed lung, where he remains in stable condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating and asks witnesses or anyone with information or video to contact 1-844-667-6060.