

Keila DePape, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a suspect they allege was found with heroin was hurt after he fell from a roof following a foot chase on Monday.

It happened around 1:15 p.m., when police say they spotted a person of interest driving in the 300 block of Simcoe Street.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off at high speed, before crashing into a light post at St. Matthews Avenue and Simcoe Street.

The driver ran into a yard, scaled a house to the roof and tried to jump onto a neighbouring roof -- but fell to the ground.

Police found the 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl and $75, and the suspect was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Chase leads officers to 18 grams of meth, 34 grams cocaine

Meanwhile, police said a male who was riding as a passenger in the vehicle had run into a home on Simcoe Street, where he was arrested.

Inside the home, officers found a third man and ammunition.

During a search, police seized 18 grams of meth, six rounds of ammunition, a shotgun shell and two digital scales.

34 grams of cocaine was seized from the vehicle.

Jordyn Mark Marcotte, 33, is charged with two counts of assault peace officer, flight while pursued by peace officer, possession of cocaine, heroin, and meth with the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Mitchell Grant David Giasson, 25, is charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of prohibited device or ammunition, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Jessie Michael Nagam, 24, is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

All three men were taken into custody.