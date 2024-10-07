Suspect sought following slew of armed robberies on Winnipeg bike path

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a man following a number of "strongarm robberies" near Fermor Avenue.

Police said on three separate incidents, people were confronted on the bike path that runs along Fermor between St. Anne's Road and Archibald Street.

The first incident happened on Sept. 26 around 6:30 a.m. when a 24-year-old man was assaulted by another man who pulled out a weapon.

Police said the suspect demanded the man's property and then left the area before police arrived.

Around 10 minutes later, a 59-year-old man was also confronted by a man carrying a weapon near Archibald. Again, the suspect demanded the man's property and then ran before police showed up.

Neither victim was physically hurt.

Then on Oct. 1 around 6:20 a.m., a 51-year-old man was confronted near Archibald by two people. The man was assaulted and one of the suspects pulled out a weapon.

They ran from the scene before police got there.

The man suffered "various injuries" police said, but he didn't require medical attention.

On Oct. 5, police arrested a 23-year-old man in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive. He has been charged with armed robbery and was released on an undertaking.

Investigators have also issued a warrant for 45-year-old Allen James Aitken, who is wanted for two counts of armed robbery.

Aitken is around six feet tall and weighs around 235 pounds.

He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Aitken, they are told not to approach him, and instead, call police or Crime Stoppers.